Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Gracelyn Trimble filed a lawsuit in Dakota County (Minn.) against Cook alleging assault, battery and false imprisonment during an incident at Cook's home that took place Nov. 19-20, 2020. Trimble also alleged in the suit that Cook "intentionally struck" her the week prior.

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, responded to the allegations detailed in the lawsuit with a statement Tuesday, in which he said that Trimble broke into Cook's home and assaulted Cook along with two house guests. Valentini also alleged Trimble and her attorneys are attempting to extort Cook.

Police were never called regarding the incident and no charges have been made at this time.

"Today I just want everybody to know, I'm the victim in this situation, and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time," Cook told reporters Wednesday, prior to practice.

Cook added: "I would love to go in detail about the situation. But I don't think that'll be a good idea for me to sit here and talk about a situation that's being handled on a different side."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier Wednesday that Cook would participate in practice.

"What I was told is the NFL said this is a civil matter," Zimmer said. "It is what it is. I don't know that much about it, honestly."

The NFL said in a Wednesday statement that "the matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments but there's no change to (Cook's) status."