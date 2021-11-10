Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit Trimble filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.).

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit's filing with a statement Tuesday, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, in which he states that Trimble broke into Cook's home on Nov. 19, 2020, and assaulted Cook along with two house guests.

Police were never called regarding the incident and no charges have been made.

The Vikings released the following statement, obtained by Pelissero.

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties," the statement read. "Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

The NFL also released a statement:

"The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time."

Per the lawsuit obtained by NFL Media, Trimble and Cook met "sometime around 2018" in Florida, where Trimble was serving in the Army. After that meeting, the two proceeded to engage in an on-again-off-again relationship "which involved traveling between Florida and Minnesota."

The three counts in the lawsuit are for battery, assault and false imprisonment.

According to the lawsuit, Trimble alleges in the battery count that Cook "intentionally struck" Trimble multiple times on Nov. 19-20, 2020, as well as the week prior to the incident.

The assault count alleges that Cook intended to cause "imminent apprehension of offensive contact when he repeatedly threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her head."

In the final count of false imprisonment, Trimble alleges Cook "intended to confine" her when he picked her up and would not let her leave.

According to Trimble's lawsuit, she flew to Minnesota on Nov. 19. Trimble had a garage door opener to Cook's residence already with her and upon entering his garage "she grabbed the mace she stored in the garage to defend herself as she feared what Cook may do while she packed up her belongings and removed them from the residence."

Trimble alleges that after asking for Cook's help in gathering her items, Cook grabbed her and slammed her down, "causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open."

Valentini's statement alleges that Trimble entered Cook's home "with a stolen garage door opener" and proceeded to punch Cook and spray him and the house guests with mace.

Trimble's suit reads that she attempted to spray Cook with mace to defend herself, but was overpowered, the Tribune reported via the lawsuit.

According to Valentini's release, Trimble forced Cook and his guests "at gunpoint, to remain in his residence for the next several hours."

The lawsuit and Valentini's release each reference Cook having multiple guests at his home at the time of the incident.

Photos included within the lawsuit show Trimble's face bloodied. There is also a screen shot of a social media conversation in which Trimble writes, "Dalvin My [sic] face is so messed up I probably won't even get to go see my family for thanksgiving [sic]."

Cook replied: "And I'm sorry for that! But the situation just got out of hand from the jump."