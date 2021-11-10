Around the NFL

Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 01:08 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit Trimble filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.).

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit's filing with a statement Tuesday, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, in which he states that Trimble broke into Cook's home on Nov. 19, 2020, and assaulted Cook along with two house guests.

Police were never called regarding the incident and no charges have been made.

The Vikings released the following statement, obtained by Pelissero.

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties," the statement read. "Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

The NFL also released a statement:

"The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time."

Per the lawsuit obtained by NFL Media, Trimble and Cook met "sometime around 2018" in Florida, where Trimble was serving in the Army. After that meeting, the two proceeded to engage in an on-again-off-again relationship "which involved traveling between Florida and Minnesota."

The three counts in the lawsuit are for battery, assault and false imprisonment.

According to the lawsuit, Trimble alleges in the battery count that Cook "intentionally struck" Trimble multiple times on Nov. 19-20, 2020, as well as the week prior to the incident.

The assault count alleges that Cook intended to cause "imminent apprehension of offensive contact when he repeatedly threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her head."

In the final count of false imprisonment, Trimble alleges Cook "intended to confine" her when he picked her up and would not let her leave.

According to Trimble's lawsuit, she flew to Minnesota on Nov. 19. Trimble had a garage door opener to Cook's residence already with her and upon entering his garage "she grabbed the mace she stored in the garage to defend herself as she feared what Cook may do while she packed up her belongings and removed them from the residence."

Trimble alleges that after asking for Cook's help in gathering her items, Cook grabbed her and slammed her down, "causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open."

Valentini's statement alleges that Trimble entered Cook's home "with a stolen garage door opener" and proceeded to punch Cook and spray him and the house guests with mace.

Trimble's suit reads that she attempted to spray Cook with mace to defend herself, but was overpowered, the Tribune reported via the lawsuit.

According to Valentini's release, Trimble forced Cook and his guests "at gunpoint, to remain in his residence for the next several hours."

The lawsuit and Valentini's release each reference Cook having multiple guests at his home at the time of the incident.

Photos included within the lawsuit show Trimble's face bloodied. There is also a screen shot of a social media conversation in which Trimble writes, "Dalvin My [sic] face is so messed up I probably won't even get to go see my family for thanksgiving [sic]."

Cook replied: "And I'm sorry for that! But the situation just got out of hand from the jump."

The 26-year-old Cook was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Vikings and has been voted to two Pro Bowls during his five-season career.

Related Content

news

Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Sam Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Both backs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Browns guard Wyatt Teller signs four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW