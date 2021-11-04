RB Index, Week 9: Bears must lean equally on Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery

When Montgomery does return to the gridiron, even if it's not until after the bye week, the Bears must use their top two backs equally; they can't revert to giving Herbert a measly three touches like they did early in the year when Montgomery was healthy. The rookie has proven more valuable than that. The duo's usage should be similar to how the Jacksonville Jaguars used me and Fred Taylor early in my career. Fred would take the lead on a series or two and I'd come in as a spell back, then vice versa. Doing so allowed us to have fresh legs on the field throughout a 60-minute contest.