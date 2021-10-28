RB Index, Week 8: To help Lamar Jackson, Ravens MUST get more from the run game

Something must change. The question is, what?

Many observers would no doubt like to see the Ravens deal for a running back before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, but I don't necessarily think that's the way to move forward here. First and foremost, offensive coordinator Greg Roman must get Williams more involved -- even when Murray returns from injury. He's averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, and his physical, downhill rushing style provides a nice complement to Jackson's. Giving his carries to a veteran crew that hasn't been as efficient doesn't make a ton of sense.

But I'm also not ready to give up on the vets. Roman must use Bell and Freeman in different ways and put them in favorable positions in an effort to lessen Jackson's load. It's clear Bell, whose style doesn't match what the Ravens want to do in the run game, isn't the same player he was in his Pittsburgh heyday. Still, his greatest asset was always his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield -- and yet, he's been targeted just three times in Baltimore so far. Why not use him more on draws, screens or counters, so he can pick up chunk yards via his vision and stop-start quickness, or line him up out wide? Freeman, meanwhile, is a one-cut slasher and good check-down option for Jackson. This pair of vets can still provide a spark, even if the bulk of the usage should go to Williams.

I know it's not ideal, but Baltimore has to figure out how to squeeze more production out of the backs on hand. Hopefully Murray will get healthy, Williams will step up and Freeman and/or Bell will click somehow. The Ravens' schedule toughens up considerably from Week 12 on, with five division contests (two each vs. the Browns and Steelers, a home game vs. the Bengals) and two games against current NFC playoff contenders (Packers and Rams) in that stretch.