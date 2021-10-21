RB Index, Week 7: Which NFL teams should trade for a running back before the Nov. 2 deadline?

Make a trade? NO.





It's pretty remarkable that the Browns are expected to be without 98.8 percent of their passing and rushing yards on Thursday Night Football. That includes Nick Chubb, who missed Week 6 with a calf injury, and Kareem Hunt, who was placed on IR Tuesday with a calf ailment of his own. Not having Chubb and Hunt is a huge blow to the Browns' top-ranked rushing unit. So, who'll fill the void? Sixth-round pick Demetric Felton has chipped in as a receiver, a position he played in college, but has yet to have a carry. Third-year pro D'Ernest Johnson -- who actually had a 13-carry, 95-yard outing last year against the Cowboys, though he's logged just 20 offensive snaps this season -- will also be in the mix. It feels pretty grim for Cleveland right now, but there's no need to bring in another RB. Just get this group (and the O-line) healthy.