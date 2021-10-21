Top 10 tight ends of the 2021 NFL season: Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce rolling

At one point this season, it was fair to wonder if Derek Carr would ever target anyone other than Waller. But given that Waller went for 1,100-plus yards in each of the last two seasons, could you blame the Raiders QB? Las Vegas seems to have quickly realized feeding Waller an obscene amount of targets might not be the best way to win; after targeting him 19 times in Week 1, Carr has gone Waller's way eight times or less in each of the ensuing five games. No matter -- Waller remains productive, breaking 50 receiving yards in all but one game since his 105-yard effort in the opener. Waller wins with fantastic athleticism, using his receiver background to beat a variety of defenders and relying on his size to win contested targets. He remains a deep threat, especially out of the slot; no tight end (among those with a minimum of 10 targets) has accounted for more air yards (324) when targeted out of the slot this season. Waller's advanced metrics aren't the best when it comes to targeted passer rating (88.4) and catch rate relative to expectation (-2%), but knowing Waller's past production, I think it's safe to expect more explosive performances from Waller down the road. It's just that Carr has found other players to target effectively in the meantime.