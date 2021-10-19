Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance.

In a battle of division leaders, the Titans' All-Pro provided thunder and lightning like only he can.

Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31.

The output was nothing new for the league's top back. He's eclipsed 100 yards in five straight games and has scored 10 TDs over that span. Henry just hadn't experienced such success against the Bills. In three meetings over the previous three seasons, he averaged just 63.6 yards and 3.8 yards per carry while scoring three times overall.

That wasn't lost on Henry, nor did it distract him.

"My running backs coach messed with me all week about it," Henry said to ESPN on the postgame broadcast. "But I just stay focused on what I need to do, how I can help this team. Not focus on the past or the past matchups. Just go out there and play my game and help my team win."

No one did that more than Henry in the prime-time affair. He punctuated his dominant effort with a 13-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give the Titans the three-point margin they'd win by. His other two scores also put Tennessee ahead in what was a wild, back-and-forth affair between two teams with legitimate title aspirations.

Prone to slow starts, Henry electrified the Nissan Stadium crowd and put Tennessee on the board early in the second quarter by barreling through one defender before blazing past several more during a 76-yard scoring scamper.

"We continue to jump on Derrick's back and he's willing able to carry us," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "And it's something that you know that you have in your back pocket and front pocket and we use it and it gave us a big shot of life there."

It was Henry's longest run of the year and the fifth of his career spanning at least 70 yards. He reached a top speed of 21.8 mph, the highest mark of his career and of any ball carrier in 2021, per Next Gen Stats.