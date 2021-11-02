NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

The New York Jets managed to win a shootout Sunday over the Bengals without their top receiver. They might have Corey Davis' services for Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
The speedy wideout told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. Davis said he came up lame after taking a bad step during a 1-on-1 drill in practice last week. That sidelined him for the first time this season. As of Tuesday, he wasn't certain whether he'd be available to play Week 9 in Indianapolis.
"We'll see," he said. "Taking it one day at a time."
Davis leads the Jets with 349 receiving yards and four touchdowns. New York signed the former first-rounder to a three-year deal in the offseason after he spent four years with the Titans.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is day to day with a foot injury.
- The Washington Football Team placed center Chase Roullier (ankle) on injured reserve.
Roster moves
- The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster, signed kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Khalil Davis to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Chris Slayton from the practice squad.
- The Green Bay Packers are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith after just two games played with them, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Washington Football Team signed guard Zack Bailey and running back Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad and released running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. WFT activated safety Darrick Forrest to the active roster.
- The Carolina Panthers signed former Rams quarterback Josh Love to their practice squad and released wide receiver Devin White.
- The Tennessee Titans officially signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. They also added running back D'Onta Foreman, defensive back Nate Brooks and defensive lineman Niles Scott to the practice squad. The Titans released linebacker Avery Williamson from the active roster and waived running back Mekhi Sargent, defensive lineman Caraun Reid and defensive lineman Eli Ankou from the practice squad.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters to the active roster and wide receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad. They released linebacker Dorian Etheridge.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (toe), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (calf) were listed as DNPs in the team's estimated practice report.
Trades
- The Pittsburgh Steelers traded linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
- The Houston Texans are trading edge rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a future late-round pick, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are trading guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets for tight end Dan Brown, per Pelissero.