NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

The New York Jets managed to win a shootout Sunday over the Bengals without their top receiver. They might have Corey Davis' services for Thursday Night Football against the Colts.

The speedy wideout told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. Davis said he came up lame after taking a bad step during a 1-on-1 drill in practice last week. That sidelined him for the first time this season. As of Tuesday, he wasn't certain whether he'd be available to play Week 9 in Indianapolis.

"We'll see," he said. "Taking it one day at a time."

Davis leads the Jets with 349 receiving yards and four touchdowns. New York signed the former first-rounder to a three-year deal in the offseason after he spent four years with the Titans.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is day to day with a foot injury.
  • The Washington Football Team placed center Chase Roullier (ankle) on injured reserve.

Roster moves

Trades

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers traded linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
  • The Houston Texans are trading edge rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a future late-round pick, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are trading guard ﻿Laurent Duvernay-Tardif﻿ to the New York Jets for tight end Dan Brown, per Pelissero.

