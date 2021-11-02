NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

The New York Jets managed to win a shootout Sunday over the Bengals without their top receiver. They might have Corey Davis' services for Thursday Night Football against the Colts.

The speedy wideout told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. Davis said he came up lame after taking a bad step during a 1-on-1 drill in practice last week. That sidelined him for the first time this season. As of Tuesday, he wasn't certain whether he'd be available to play Week 9 in Indianapolis.

"We'll see," he said. "Taking it one day at a time."