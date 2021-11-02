Packers releasing LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief.

The Packers are releasing the linebacker, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Smith spent less than a month with Green Bay, joining the franchise after the Dallas Cowboys released him in early October. The signing seemed like a welcome addition to a Packers defense dealing with injuries, but Smith failed to make an impact, recording just one tackle in two games played and playing a total of 27 defensive snaps before his release.

The sudden parting of ways is the latest bump in Smith's treacherous 2021 road. After signing a five-year, $64 million extension with the Cowboys in 2019, Smith watched the team spend two picks on linebackers in April's draft and sign former safety ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ to play the position. Smith began the season as the starter, but was eventually passed by first-rounder ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ and Neal. Dallas cut Smith just two years into his extension.