Around the NFL

Packers releasing LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 01:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief.

The Packers are releasing the linebacker, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Smith spent less than a month with Green Bay, joining the franchise after the Dallas Cowboys released him in early October. The signing seemed like a welcome addition to a Packers defense dealing with injuries, but Smith failed to make an impact, recording just one tackle in two games played and playing a total of 27 defensive snaps before his release.

The sudden parting of ways is the latest bump in Smith's treacherous 2021 road. After signing a five-year, $64 million extension with the Cowboys in 2019, Smith watched the team spend two picks on linebackers in April's draft and sign former safety ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ to play the position. Smith began the season as the starter, but was eventually passed by first-rounder ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ and Neal. Dallas cut Smith just two years into his extension.

The linebacker is now left to find another employer and should get some attention from injury-stricken teams. Even so, it's quite a fall from prominence for the former Notre Dame star who once had to overcome a significant knee injury suffered in college just to make it to an NFL field.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't be traded before deadline

The NFL's trade deadline will come and go Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI resulting in death

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'I need to do a better job' of getting Odell Beckham involved in Browns' offense

It's a tired storyline at this point of the ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ experiment in Cleveland, but the numbers (or lack thereof) do not lie: The Browns are not giving enough attention to OBJ.
news

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 sixth-round pick

Kansas City is bolstering its pass rush ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Chiefs are acquiring edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: Trade package for RB Ronald Jones 'would have to be extraordinary'

Based on the way the season began for Ronald Jones, one might think the Buccaneers would take a bag of footballs and a handful of magic beans for him in a trade. But as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, any interest in the Bucs' backup rusher will instead have to meet a high bar, according to coach Bruce Arians.
news

Joe Judge: Giants burned timeouts early in loss to Chiefs because 'headsets were going out'

Trailing by three in the final minute and change of a prime-time game against the Chiefs, the Giants sure could've used even one of their timeouts. The problem: They didn't have any left to burn.
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that propelled them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW