Around the NFL

Packers finalizing deal to sign former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 05:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jaylon Smith has found a new home.

The linebacker is signing with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding the two parties are currently finalizing details of a deal that will become official Thursday.

Green Bay won a brief recruiting battle, with money not ending up being much of an issue because the Cowboys, who officially released Smith on Wednesday, is paying most of Smith's 2021 salary, per Rapoport.

Smith was released by the Cowboys just four games into his fifth NFL season. The former second-round pick of Dallas ended up being the odd man out of a linebacking corps that welcomed two new additions via the 2021 draft -- Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox -- and another in the form of safety-turned-linebacker Keanu Neal﻿.

Smith started half of Dallas' first four games in 2021 and was often paired with Leighton Vander Esch in one of two linebacking packages deployed by Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The emergence of Parsons and Smith's hefty salary -- he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in August of 2019 -- made the decision easier for the Cowboys.

Smith joins a Packers defense in need of linebacking help. Veteran De'Vondre Campbell was making the biggest difference at the second level for the Packers, and he'll receive welcome reinforcement in Smith, an athletic linebacker who overcame a significant knee injury suffered while at Notre Dame to become an effective defender in Dallas.

Smith has been a reliable defender when it comes to availability, appearing in all 16 games in each of his previous four seasons. He racked up 154 tackles last season, and set a single-season high in sacks with four in 2018. He's broken 120 tackles in each of his last three campaigns.

The Packers will look to Smith to start immediately in a defense that currently ranks 25th in yards allowed per game and 16th in points allowed.

Related Content

news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted Wednesday that Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa's comments following Los Angeles' win Monday did get to him a bit. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss practice Wednesday, but still left the door open for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals. 
news

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Stephon Gilmore has a new NFL home. The Patriots traded the All-Pro cornerback Wednesday to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback -- permanently. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that the rookie will remain the starter moving forward, even though Andy Dalton is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'not giving up on this season' despite struggles in Steelers' 1-3 start

The 2021 NFL season has not gone as planned for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday that he has no plans to give up on this year.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) not practicing Wednesday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is progressing through the concussion protocol and feeling better but will not partake in Wednesday's session.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 6

The Texans cut wide receiver Anthony Miller on Wednesday, stripping an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Miller was just two games into his first season with the team.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses entire team at Wednesday meeting

Urban Meyer continues to attempt to dig himself out of the hole he bore over the weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Meyer addressed his full team Wednesday to express remorse and responsibility for his actions.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox becoming Josh Allen's favorite target in red zone: 'I have supreme trust in this guy'

All those June jokes about ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ working with a vision specialist to help improve are starting to look pretty silly right about now. The Bills TE has four TDs in the past three games, all wins for Buffalo.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones lead Players of the Week

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow are among the NFL Players of the Week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW