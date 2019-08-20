Around the NFL

Cowboys sign LB Jaylon Smith to five-year extension

Published: Aug 20, 2019 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys locked down a core young player, but not one of their triplets on offense.

The Cowboys reached agreement on a long-term extension with linebacker Jaylon Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. The Cowboys announced the deal later.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that the extension is for five years and is worth $64 million, including $35.5 million guaranteed. Smith is now under contract through the 2024 season.

Smith was set to be a restricted free agent after the season. The linebacker missed his entire rookie season due to a devastating knee injury suffered in his college bowl game while at Notre Dame.

Despite the injury, the Cowboys took a calculated risk selecting the playmaking linebacker in the second round of the 2016 draft, betting the would-be first-rounder would pay off down the line.

The risk paid off in spades for the Cowboys, and now cash for the linebacker.

"You took a risk, a $4.5 million risk had I never been able to play again," Smith said to the Jones during a press conference on Tuesday. "Me understanding that, it was my duty for them to get their return on their investment. They've been able to do that, and now I'm fortunate enough to really be a Cowboy for life, which is what I wanted."

Fully healthy, Smith proved to be one of the best sideline-to-sideline linebacking playmakers in the league last season, starting 16 games and compiling 121 tackles, four sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. A stout run defender with speed to keep up with tight ends and running backs in space, Smith is the ideal linebacker in the modern NFL.

Paired with Leighton Vander Esch, Smith gives the Cowboys two of the best young all-around linebackers in the NFL and the core to a rising defense.

Smith was one of several young Cowboys in search of a contract extension ahead of the season. Dallas still has Ezekiel Elliott (holding out with two years left on his deal), Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones in need of new deals.

"It is neat that Jaylon understands that when you have a solid roster, you have as many high quality young players as we have, you have to allocate your resources wisely to keep and have all of those players," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday. "You have to do that. That's called team building. And I will assure you this was about team."

Asked whether there is enough "pie" left over in Dallas for Prescott, Elliott and the rest to get their new deals, Jones said, "The reason there is pie left is because we have kept some left. That's why there's pie left. And that's why we're gonna be where we are because we want to have some pie left, for others.

"There's less pie left, make no bones about it."

Last week, Jones indicated the Cowboys' first deal done might not be one many expected.

"Would it be better if we can get one of the players done (before the season) than to not have any done of the ones you're talking about? The answer is yes," Jones said last Tuesday. "What may surprise you is we may come up with one that you haven't been asking about."

The surprise was Jaylon Smith, but it is well worth it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW