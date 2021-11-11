Top 10 NFL ballhawks in 2021: Kevin Byard, Trevon Diggs among those making plays

Byard's play has had a lot to do with the defensive leap that Tennessee has made over the past month or so. He's recorded four of his five interceptions in the last five games, and he's posted the second-highest ballhawk rate in the entire league in the last four weeks (minimum 10 targets in that span of time), per Next Gen Stats. No one has done more to improve their team's chances, based on the fact that Byard owns the best targeted-expected-points-added figure in the NFL since Week 9 (-22.1) -- Byard is also tied with Trevon Diggs for the best mark in that department for the season (-29.1). As the last line of defense, safeties tend to be the nearest defender on scoring plays and often get dinged for touchdowns allowed, which explains Byard's three touchdowns allowed. But the quality of the overall body of work is undeniable, and Byard's ballhawk rate of 39.3 percent (including 38.9 percent as the nearest defender in off coverage) is the best in the league by a significant margin. He's stepping up when it counts, and the Titans have benefitted tremendously.