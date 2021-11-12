NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Bold Predictions

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule).

Marc Ross: With Russell Wilson and (likely) Aaron Rodgers returning to action, the big question is: Who can knock the rust off faster? It's Wilson, who will bring the truth to Lambeau by throwing for more than 300 yards against a Packers defense that's only giving up 210.4 passing yards per game. Seahawks win!

David Carr: The Rams are making splash moves like nobody's business -- trading for Von Miller and signing Odell Beckham in less than two weeks' time -- but the heat of the spotlight gets to them Monday night against a division opponent. Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, who've had a rocky 2021, rush for 200 yards against the Aaron Donald-led defense and stun the Rams to earn their fourth win of the season -- and fifth straight win over Los Angeles.

Nate Burleson: The Cowboys had their worst offensive game of the season against the Broncos last week, failing to score a single point until there were just over four minutes remaining in the game. That slump is short-lived, as they bounce back against the Falcons. Ezekiel Elliott﻿, who's battling a nagging knee injury, rushes for 150 yards, while Dak Prescott throws for 400 to get Dallas back on track.

DeAngelo Hall: Mac Jones has played well over the first half of the season. He even joined Andrew Luck (2012) and ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ (2016) as the only rookies since the 1970 merger with at least five wins, 10 passing TDs and 2,000 passing yards in their first nine career games. Against the Browns on Sunday, Jones is the one looking like a savvy vet as he throws for 350 yards and two touchdowns to help the Patriots continue their playoff push.

James Jones: The Atlanta Falcons have won three of their last four games, thanks -- in large part -- to the steady, reliable play of quarterback Matt Ryan. He continues to play well against the Cowboys on Sunday with four passing touchdowns, something he's done just one time this season: against Washington in Week 4. Another thing Week 4 and Sunday will have in common: the Falcons losing.

