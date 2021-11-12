NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Nate Burleson: The Cowboys had their worst offensive game of the season against the Broncos last week, failing to score a single point until there were just over four minutes remaining in the game. That slump is short-lived, as they bounce back against the Falcons. Ezekiel Elliott ﻿, who's battling a nagging knee injury, rushes for 150 yards, while Dak Prescott throws for 400 to get Dallas back on track.

DeAngelo Hall: Mac Jones has played well over the first half of the season. He even joined Andrew Luck (2012) and ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ (2016) as the only rookies since the 1970 merger with at least five wins, 10 passing TDs and 2,000 passing yards in their first nine career games. Against the Browns on Sunday, Jones is the one looking like a savvy vet as he throws for 350 yards and two touchdowns to help the Patriots continue their playoff push.