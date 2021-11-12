Around the NFL

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Kevin Patra

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers will once again come down to the wire.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) would once again be game-time decisions.

The two stars missed last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Kingsbury said the club would see how he responds Saturday and early Sunday before making a decision on the MVP candidate.

The coach was asked if the team would consider giving Murray an extra week of rest to be cautious. Kingsbury noted that it's a consideration, but if the ankle is stable, the QB would play.

"You got to try to win every game you have an opportunity to win. So, if he is ready to go, he'll play," he said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

If Murray can't play, ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ would get the start against the Panthers' stout defense Sunday.

