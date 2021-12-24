NFL Week 16 underdogs: Ravens ready to reclaim AFC North pole position





Tucked inside a bizarro NFL season, the Colts remain something we can count on. Sturdily built along both lines, Indy exudes a white-knuckle persona and hasn't lost a game by more than one score since falling to the Titans in Week 3. The Colts tell you what they're going to do and challenge you to stop it. The Bills couldn't stop it. The Patriots couldn't stop it. What about the Cardinals, riding an ugly two-game, question-raising losing skid?





Arizona's defense spent much of this season deserving more acclaim. Today, though, the unit is coming off back-to-back tumbles that saw the Rams and Detroit drop 30 apiece. It was disturbing to see from-the-wilderness Lions runner Craig Reynolds slice through a confused Cardinals front in Sunday's stunning upset. Something vicious comes next in the form of Jonathan Taylor, an MVP-worthy rumbler on pace for 1,843 ground yards and a whopping 21 rushing scores. Attempts to describe his power become verbally cliché. What opponents know is this: He cracks defenses like an egg and masks the limitations of Carson Wentz. Taylor's the thumping engine behind the NFL's second-ranked ground attack and accounts for a league-leading 36.6 percent of Indy's scrimmage yards. Only five defenses allow more real estate per carry than the Cardinals, who appeared gassed by the end of their fall to Detroit.





Kyler Murray's MVP campaign is all but over after his pick-plagued loss to the Rams and discombobulated meltdown in Detroit. Christmas Day won't present an easy get-right spot against a Darius Leonard-led Colts defense tied with Dallas for the most takeaways (31) on the year. The Lions kept Murray in the pocket and wreaked a fair bit of havoc against a line that lost center Rodney Hudson to COVID-19. If the stalwart pivot remains unavailable Saturday, Leonard and DeForest Buckner are set up to drop hammers. The loss of DeAndre Hopkins left Arizona's passing attack in a place of confusion in Week 15, lowering the club's juice in the red zone and rendering Murray out of sorts with A.J. Green on a bad interception. The Cardinals remain a talented club with a high ceiling, but the Colts hit town as a whirlwind determined to wipe out anything in their way.