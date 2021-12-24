Around the NFL

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

Published: Dec 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The Dallas Cowboys are headed back to the big dance. And they still have three weeks to improve their place in line.

Dallas (10-4) clinched its first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys' 8-1 conference record ensured that they won't fall below the seventh seed. Of course, they're in prime position to be more than a wild card.

Holding a three-game lead in the NFC East, the Cowboys can clinch a division title in Week 16 through a multitude of ways, primarily via a win over the Washington Football Team or a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants. Dallas last won the NFC East, and made the playoffs, in 2018 when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. A 6-1 start to the 2021 season under second-year coach Mike McCarthy put them on the fast track to end those mini droughts and legitimized preseason expectations.

With offensive and defensive units ranked in the top 10 in DVOA, the Cowboys might finally be primed for a deep postseason run. They are definitely due. Dallas has not advanced past the Divisional Round since the 1995 campaign, which is also when it last won the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC and just a game behind the Green Bay Packers. Dallas and Green Bay are the only teams in the NFL to earn playoff bids thus far.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, as center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ announced he has tested positive. He joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings place Dalvin Cook on reserve/COVID-19 list; RB out vs. Rams

Minnesota will be without its Pro Bowl back in Week 16. The Vikings placed star running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cowboys game

The Washington Football Team can officially thank ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿ for his service and resume the time of ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿. Washington activated Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, clearing the QB ahead of Sunday's prime-time matchup against the Cowboys.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW