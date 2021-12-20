NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 20

As Tuesday's rescheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles approaches, Washington continues to lose starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Football Team is placing All-Pro right guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ on the list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Scherff missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury. The veteran offensive lineman also spent about a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August.

On the other side of the ball, the WFT is activating defensive lineman ﻿Matthew Ioannidis﻿ from the COVID reserve, Pelissero added. Ioannidis follows receiver ﻿Cam Sims﻿ and defensive end ﻿Daniel Wise﻿, who were removed from the list Sunday. Washington activated four defenders, including ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Montez Sweat﻿, on Saturday.

Despite the many activations, important offensive players like quarterbacks ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ and Kyle Allen remain out of commission. With time running out for either the starter or backup to test out of the COVID-19 protocols, it's looking more and more likely that either ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿, ﻿Kyle Shurmur﻿ or Jordan Ta'amu will start under center against Philly.