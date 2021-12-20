Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 20

Published: Dec 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

As Tuesday's rescheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles approaches, Washington continues to lose starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Football Team is placing All-Pro right guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ on the list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Scherff missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury. The veteran offensive lineman also spent about a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August.

On the other side of the ball, the WFT is activating defensive lineman ﻿Matthew Ioannidis﻿ from the COVID reserve, Pelissero added. Ioannidis follows receiver ﻿Cam Sims﻿ and defensive end ﻿Daniel Wise﻿, who were removed from the list Sunday. Washington activated four defenders, including ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Montez Sweat﻿, on Saturday.

Despite the many activations, important offensive players like quarterbacks ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ and Kyle Allen remain out of commission. With time running out for either the starter or backup to test out of the COVID-19 protocols, it's looking more and more likely that either ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿, ﻿Kyle Shurmur﻿ or Jordan Ta'amu will start under center against Philly.

Washington-Philadelphia kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The Football Team has until 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday to activate players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai was cleared to return from COVID-19 protocols and will coach tonight against Minnesota.
  • The Cleveland Browns activate safety John Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital Monday after staying overnight as a precaution. Bridgewater, who exited Sunday's game on a backboard, is in concussion protocol.
  • The Los Angeles Rams activated offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Troy Reeder off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Miami Dolphins are activating receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay from the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Brian Flores told reporters. Meanwhile, receiver Will Fuller is likely done for the season after a setback with his finger injury. In his first season in Miami, Fuller played just two games and caught four passes for 26 yards.. Fuller will be a free agent after the season.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain that is expected to knock him out the rest of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With three games remaining, the club could put Godwin on IR. The Bucs offense also saw Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette suffer hamstring injuries. Rapoport noted that Evans' injury isn't expected to be major, and Fournette might miss a game or two, but also won't be on the shelf long.

