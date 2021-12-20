Washington Football Team to be without seven assistants vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistants will miss Tuesday's game versus the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive line coach Sam Mills III will be replaced by assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina; wide receivers coach Drew Terrell by senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler; running backs coach Randy Jordan by assistant running backs coach Jennifer King; and defensive backs coach Chris Harris by assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers. Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia also won't be available.

The NFL postponed the WFT's Week 15 matchup with Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday in the wake of Washington placing more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The extra time has allowed for the return of several players, including receiver Cam Sims and defensive linemen Daniel Wise, Jonathan Allen and Matthew Ioannidis from the COVID list, and offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and defensive end Montez Sweat from injured reserve.

Guard Brandon Scherff﻿, however, was added to the COVID list Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple fully vaccinated, asymptomatic NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which was the first day of the new "targeted" testing. Protocols were updated with new testing cadence for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff in response to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant of the virus.