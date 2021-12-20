Around the NFL

Washington Football Team to be without seven assistants vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

Published: Dec 20, 2021 at 02:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistants will miss Tuesday's game versus the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive line coach Sam Mills III will be replaced by assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina; wide receivers coach Drew Terrell by senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler; running backs coach Randy Jordan by assistant running backs coach Jennifer King; and defensive backs coach Chris Harris by assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers. Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia also won't be available.

The NFL postponed the WFT's Week 15 matchup with Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday in the wake of Washington placing more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The extra time has allowed for the return of several players, including receiver Cam Sims and defensive linemen Daniel Wise, Jonathan Allen and Matthew Ioannidis from the COVID list, and offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and defensive end Montez Sweat from injured reserve.

Guard Brandon Scherff﻿, however, was added to the COVID list Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple fully vaccinated, asymptomatic NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which was the first day of the new "targeted" testing. Protocols were updated with new testing cadence for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff in response to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant of the virus.

At 6-7, Washington currently sits just outside the NFC playoff field.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Monday.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Buccaneers receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians told reporters. The wideout is done for the season.
news

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa to miss Week 16; Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley also going on COVID-19 list

The Chargers are the latest team to send big-name players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Taylor Bisciotti reports that L.A. is placing pass rusher Joey Bosa, RB Austin Ekeler and center Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ has been released from the hospital and is doing well. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 20

As Tuesday's rescheduled game between Washington and Philadelphia approaches, the Football Team continues to lose starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce first five revealed

Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Kelce were the first five 2022 Pro Bowlers revealed on Monday in Las Vegas.
news

Joe Judge: Giants will 'open up a conversation' about starting Jake Fromm in Week 16 vs. Eagles

﻿Jake Fromm﻿ made his NFL debut in garbage time of the Giants' latest blowout loss, a 21-6 drag at the hands of the rival Cowboys. The former Bills QB could see more time next week in Philadelphia.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) expected to miss rest of regular season, return for playoffs

The Buccaneers will likely close out the regular season without their leading receiver. Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Nick Mullens to start for Browns vs. Raiders; Mayfield, Keenum, Stefanski still in COVID protocols

The Browns' fate on Monday night will be in Nick Mullens' hands. The third-string QB will start versus the Raiders after Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn't test out of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Backup QB Tyler Huntley proves he can be a 'special player' in Ravens' loss to Packers

The Ravens couldn't quite pull off a stunning comeback against the NFC No. 1 seed Packers, but on the bright side, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ looked like he could be a future starting QB down the road. 
news

Saints DC Dennis Allen would 'relish' opportunity to be head coach again

When Dennis Allen gets head-coaching interviews this hiring cycle, all the Saints defensive coordinator has to do is point to the clinic he and his team did shutting down Tom Brady in Sunday night's 9-0 shutout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW