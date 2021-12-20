Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well, the team announced. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league's concussion protocol.
Bridgewater suffered the concussion while attempting to pick up a first down midway through the third quarter in Sunday's 15-10 loss, scrambling right and cutting upfield before getting upended by Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie. As Bridgewater headed toward the ground, he was hit from behind by defensive tackle B.J. Hill, and the impact forcefully drove him into the turf where he landed on his shoulder and facemask.
Medical personnel immediately attended to Bridgewater and eventually brought out a backboard and cart for the quarterback. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and stayed overnight for observation.
Backup Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater for the remainder of the game. Bridgewater is in his first season with the Broncos, starting in all 14 games in which he's appeared. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Bridgewater is "highly unlikely" to play in Week 16 versus the Raiders.