Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well, the team announced. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league's concussion protocol.

Bridgewater suffered the concussion while attempting to pick up a first down midway through the third quarter in Sunday's 15-10 loss, scrambling right and cutting upfield before getting upended by Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie﻿. As Bridgewater headed toward the ground, he was hit from behind by defensive tackle B.J. Hill, and the impact forcefully drove him into the turf where he landed on his shoulder and facemask.

Medical personnel immediately attended to Bridgewater and eventually brought out a backboard and cart for the quarterback. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and stayed overnight for observation.