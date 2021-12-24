RB Index, Week 16: Running backs' three biggest enemies

I have to start with Aaron Donald, and I'll tell you why. Any defensive line that can penetrate and force the running back to make a cut in the backfield has a huge upper hand. Donald is at the center of a Rams front that does just that and ranks sixth against the run as a result. Of defenders with at least 200 run defense snaps, Donald holds the highest run defense grade (91.2), according to Pro Football Focus. He's made 28 stops (a play in which a defender makes a tackle, and the location of the tackle means the play is a successful one for the defense), 11 tackles for loss/no gain and has one forced fumble on 299 run defense snaps this season.