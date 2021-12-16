RB Index, Week 15: RB2s who will have a bigger stretch-run impact than RB1s

Thrust into the starting role after Cam Akers (Achilles) was lost for the season in training camp, Darrell Henderson played well in his 10 starts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns (five rushing, three receiving). But Henderson was sidelined by a thigh injury in Week 13 and then he landed on the COVID-19/reserve list prior to Monday's win over Arizona. Consequently, Michel's role significantly expanded over the last two games -- SEE: 44 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown -- and his style has provided the Rams with a more physical ground attack. Michel has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in those two starts, both L.A. wins. While he might not regularly break off the kind of big gains Henderson can provide, his tough, 4-yard runs help make second and third downs manageable for the Rams' offense. He's also helped open up the passing game -- which we saw in the win over the Cards -- and that's the type of back the Rams need to succeed in the postseason. Now, if Henderson is cleared to play on Sunday, we could see Michel's opportunities decrease, but the impact of his carries won't.