RB Index, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting RB isn't on the current roster

RBs on the current roster: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones





The Bills are a team with Super Bowl aspirations -- but it's going to be tough to get there with a lackluster run game. Of the Bills' mere 12 rushing touchdowns this season, just seven have come from their running backs. Even more notable (and not in a good way): Buffalo running backs are averaging 18.0 carries per game this season, third-fewest in the NFL, ahead of only the Jaguars and Giants. The fact that the quarterback, Josh Allen, is the most explosive rusher in Buffalo is what will likely hurt this team in the postseason.





Former third-round draft picks Singletary (2019) and Moss (2020) have disappointed early in their careers. While the former averages 4.7 yards per carry for his career, he has yet to record more than 800 rushing yards and two TDs in a single season. Moss has recorded four rushing TDs in each of his first two pro seasons, but injuries have prevented him from playing a full season. Neither Breida nor Jones, who are on one-year deals, have done enough in limited action to make me think the Bills will bring them back next season.

Buffalo could turn back to the draft for a running back. You know what they say: Third time's the charm! But there's a decent chance that they sign someone in free agency.