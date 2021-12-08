NFL Week 14 underdogs: Ravens to outduel Browns? Will Rams upend Cardinals?





Wrapped inside an NFL season ripe with weirdness, the Vikings are one thing we can count on. No matter the opponent, Minnesota's games boil down to feverish final seconds that morph this badgered fan base into a hyperventilating mess. The nice version of the Vikings gave off postseason vibes in knocking off the Packers 34-31 in Week 11. The naughty version appeared lost at sea in Sunday's 29-27 tumble against the previously winless Lions. We can depend on the heroics of Vikings superhuman wideout Justin Jefferson against Pittsburgh's shakier-than-perceived defense (still 27th in DVOA despite hassling the Ravens). Expect the Steelers to double up Jefferson with Adam Thielen likely out of commission due to a high-ankle sprain. We can also count on DPOY candidate T.J. Watt to make life tough for Kirk Cousins. This feels strange, but I’ll point also to a Pittsburgh offense that came to life down the stretch against Baltimore, leaning on a mix of no-huddle and hurry-up calls with successful play-action strikes from Ben Roethlisberger. This might be Pittsburgh’s meal ticket going forward. I've gone from counting out the Steelers entirely to seeing visions of a swan-songing Big Ben icing opponents in January. I predict a tight tussle, but crystal-balling these two clubs is akin to deciphering snail-mail missives from the Zodiac.