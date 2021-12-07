Around the NFL

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 09:03 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

There seems to be a disconnect in Jacksonville when it comes to the handling of Jaguars starting running back James Robinson.

Coach Urban Meyer said after the Jaguars 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which included Robinson having the ball ripped out of his hands by Aaron Donald for a fumble, Robinson's usage was injury-related.

Robinson sat out three series -- 20 snaps -- following his fumble. Odder still -- if injury was the primary concern as the back is dealing with heel and knee issues -- why was the starter back in the game taking three of his eight total carries in the final minutes of garbage time?

On Monday, Meyer walked back his comments slightly, noting that running backs coach Bernie Parmalee handles the RB rotation but added that he plans to be more involved in those decisions moving forward.

"I'm aware of it," Meyer said, via Big Cat Country. "I'm not in charge of it, but I'll watch, and I'll say, 'what's our thoughts here and what's our thoughts there?' Obviously, I didn't do it there with James."

"I am (going to get more involved) because I just gotta make sure to do it the way I want it done."

From Robinson's perspective, the gap in playtime was obvious: He was benched.

The RB was asked outright Monday night on Action Sports Jacksonville's Jags Report Live whether he believes he was benched.

"I would say so," Robinson responded. "Obviously, like I said last week, I mean, that (fumbles) can't happen. When it happens and you're out for that long, you gotta feel that way. I was just waiting my chance to get back in the game, didn't really come until the third quarter."

It's the second straight week Robinson has fumbled. One might tend to forgive Sunday's miscue, given that few men on the planet would have hung onto that ball with behemoth three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald rag-dolling him.

Asked about the disconnect with the coaching staff that saw him playing in garbage time, Robinson said he didn't even notice how much time was left.

"At the point, toward the end of the game, I wasn't even looking at the clock," he responded. "Probably should've been just resting. I'm not sure what the point of that was."

The disconnect with how the Jags utilize their best offensive weapon is maddening. The lack of Meyer's awareness of the situation until after the fact is even worse and underscores the pervasive issues that have characterized the coach's first year in Jacksonville.

