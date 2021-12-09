Week 14 NFL game picks: Vikings top Steelers on Thursday Night Football; Cardinals sweep Rams

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

SPREAD: Buccaneers -3.5 | O/U: 53.5





In the aftermath of Monday night's wind-whipped loss to New England, Bills coach Sean McDermott was annoyed with the media, with the Patriots and seemingly with his own offensive coordinator. McDermott wants a team that can play physically up front, but this is not the week for that strategy. This is the week to see if the Bills can still thrive with an aerial assault. Buffalo should be able to attack a Tampa secondary that thought it finally complete ... before losing Mike Edwards to a suspension, Jordan Whitehead to injury and Jamel Dean to a concussion. In theory, a team built to pass and stop the pass is a perfect one to upset the Bucs. But the Bucs may be the best passing team in the NFL, while the Bills are quietly no longer among the top 10. Their struggles aren't about toughness; it's about their biggest strength eroding.