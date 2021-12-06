Around the NFL

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Published: Dec 06, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for the next three games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire.

Harris previously appealed his three-game suspension, which allowed him to play the past two weeks, but New Orleans' top wideout will now be out through Week 16.

The suspension comes after Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence (with an agreed statement of facts) following a July traffic incident in Baltimore. He is on probation until Nov. 8, 2022.

According to the NFL's policy and program for substances of abuse, absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense DUI is suspension without pay for three games. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense is eight games.

It's the latest hit to the 5-7 Saints, who have dropped five straight games. Sans Harris, New Orleans will roll with a receiver corps led by ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿, Tre'Quan Smith, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and ﻿Kenny Stills﻿.

