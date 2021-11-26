Saints WR Deonte Harris appealing three-game suspension for DUI arrest

Published: Nov 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL, sources say, one that would take him off the field during the 2021 season.

Harris played during this Saints' 31-6 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving as the punt and kick returner while also making one catch for nine yards as a receiver. He was informed of a three-game suspension prior to the game and decided to appeal, which let him play against the Bills and potentially against the Cowboys on Dec. 2 as the appeals process plays out.

The suspension comes after Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence (with an agreed statement of facts) following a July traffic incident in Baltimore. He is on probation until Nov. 8, 2022.

The team and player have known a suspension was likely coming once Harris' case was closed, which happened in the last few weeks. It was just a matter of timing.

According to the NFL's policy and program for substances of abuse, absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense DUI is suspension without pay for three games. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense is eight games.

New Orleans, already battling depth issues at receiver, recently signed former Patriots wideout Malcolm Perry to their practice squad, and he could fill the void during a suspension for Harris.

