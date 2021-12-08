Around the NFL

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Two key Chargers have joined Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Los Angeles' Week 14 meeting with the Giants.

Receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.

Williams and Harris join Allen in a trio of Chargers landing on the list this week, with Allen preceding them on Monday. Allen tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Brandon Staley said Williams and Allen were close contacts of Allen and have a chance to return for Sunday's game if they continue to test negatively.

Of course, if Allen and Williams are unable to play Sunday, Los Angeles will have to proceed without its top two receivers, who have combined to account for 1,783 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The next receiver closest to the two in terms of production is ﻿Jalen Guyton﻿, who has caught 18 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown this season.

Harris, meanwhile, is a starting corner for the Chargers who has primarily manned the role of nickelback. Rookie corner ﻿Asante Samuel Jr.﻿ was limited in Wednesday's practice after missing L.A.'s last two games while in the concussion protocol.

At 7-5, the Chargers are squarely in the race for a wild-card spot in the upcoming playoffs. If some of the aforementioned players can suit up Sunday, Los Angeles will have to work a bit of roster magic to fill the voids created by their absences, adding to the challenge presented to second-year quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.

