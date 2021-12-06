Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The status of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen heading into Sunday is now in doubt.
The Chargers placed Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
Allen's status for Sunday's Chargers home game against the New York Giants depends heavily on his vaccination status. Unvaccinated players who are close contacts must isolate for five days and test negative each day, while unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate for 10 days. Vaccinated players who test positive must isolate and can return to the team if they remain symptom free and have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen is closing in on his fifth 1,000-yard season as he has 86 catches for 929 yards and four touchdowns this season.