Game Picks

Week 13 NFL game picks: Cowboys stomp depleted Saints on Thursday Night Football; Bills edge Patriots

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal went 7-8 straight up and 8-7 against the spread on his Week 12 NFL picks, bringing his season totals to 98-81-1 and 92-86-1, respectively. How will he fare in Week 13? His picks are below.

The lines below provided by Caesars are current as of noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 2 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
ML: -270 · 7-4
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
ML: +220 · 5-6


Does this Saints team, with wins over the Packers, Patriots and Bucs, have anything left? Starting Taysom Hill at quarterback provides a necessary change of pace, but they didn't get healthy enough beyond quarterback. I had New Orleans covering this spread earlier in the week when I thought Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead would return, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Thursday morning that all three will remain sidelined. The bigger question is whether this valiant Saints defense has another great effort in it. There may be no amount of game planning that can deal with Amari Cooper on the outside and CeeDee Lamb in the slot.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
ML: -200 · 5-7
New York Giants
New York Giants
ML: +170 · 4-7
  • WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • SPREAD: Dolphins -4 | O/U: 40.5


Daniel Jones' status is uncertain as of this writing. I don't think the Giants' offense can survive against this peaking, ravenous Dolphins group without him, especially if Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard don't return. It took half a season to warm up, but rookies Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips are making the case for this Fins front office to stay put. If Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to a winning record, which is imminently possible at this point, owner Stephen Ross really wouldn't have any choice. This score is based on Jones starting; make it 27-17 if Mike Glennon is the guy. 

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
ML: -450 · 6-6
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
ML: +350 · 2-9
  • WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • SPREAD: Colts -10 | O/U: 45.5


Favorites have stunk for a month and some of the betting lines over the last few Sundays reflect that, shrinking every week. Perhaps it's the matchups in Week 13 or it's just time for a course correction, but I'm going against my usual inclination by giving away points in most of these games. The Texans' takeaways splurge is unlikely to continue against the Colts. It's much more likely that the Indianapolis defense, second in turnovers, forces Tyrod Taylor into a few mistakes. The only way the Texans cover is if they keep the Colts under 20 points, something that hasn't happened to Indy since Week 3. 

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
ML: -320 · 5-6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
ML: +250 · 0-10-1
  • WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • SPREAD: Vikings -7 | O/U: 46.5


I've been impressed with how Mike Zimmer has kept his defense looking like the usual Vikings unit despite injuries. This is the right week to be without Patrick Peterson. And the loss of Dalvin Cook hurts less because, as Zimmer noted this week, Minnesota wasn't running it well anyway. The Lions' defense had some extra days of rest, hasn't given up more than 16 points in the three games since the bye and did a great job against the Vikes in Week 5. Detroit has lost by double digits only once since Week 7. With D'Andre Swift expected to be out, the talent disparity appears too great here. Could it be a rare normal Vikings game? 

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
ML: -290 · 5-7
New York Jets
New York Jets
ML: +235 · 3-8
  • WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • SPREAD: Eagles -7 | O/U: 45


Jalen Hurts' ankle injury is worth monitoring, as Gardner Minshew is getting extra reps in practice this week. Even if Minshew were to start, I'd like the Eagles to cover because power-running teams have ground this penetrating Jets defense into dust. New York is becoming a strong pass-rush team, which should be mitigated by Philly's refusal to pass. Zach Wilson didn't show a lot of development in his first start back in the saddle.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
ML: -350 · 9-2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
ML: +280 · 4-7
  • WHERE: Solidier Field (Chicago)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • SPREAD: Cardinals -7.5 | O/U: 44


The Cardinals have been the NFL's best team when Kyler Murray plays and it isn't that close. They have a +101 scoring differential on the road, despite playing only two teams that currently have losing records. There isn't a defined weakness and their pass rush is consistent enough to scramble the Bears regardless of whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts this game. This projected score assumes Murray starts.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
ML: +145 · 6-5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
ML: -170 · 7-4
  • WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • SPREAD: Chargers +3 | O/U: 50.5


The analytics and Brandon Staley's press conferences say the Chargers' offense isn't struggling. It's the Chargers' defense that can't get off the field, leading to the fewest drives in the league for the Justin Herbert-led attack. Both offenses in this game figure to go on long drives. The Bengals give up the short passes Herbert throws, while the Chargers' defense gives up most everything, especially the rugged 5-yard runs Joe Mixon likes. I have no idea what will happen in any game, but that's especially true in this one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ML: -550 · 8-3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
ML: +400 · 5-6
  • WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • SPREAD: Buccaneers -11 | O/U: 50.5


The Falcons cut the Buccaneers' lead to three late in the third quarter when these teams first met in Week 2 before Tampa rode a wave of turnovers to a 48-25 win. That is typical of this veteran-laden Bucs squad's season. They take a while to warm up, then become undeniable. Cornerback Carlton Davis, should he return this week, will help a secondary led by a quiet All-Pro-quality season from safety Antoine Winfield Jr. 

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
ML: -700 · 7-4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
ML: +475 · 2-9
  • WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
  • WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX
  • SPREAD: Rams -13 | O/U: 48


The Rams' defense has problems that the Jaguars are incapable of exposing. In five games since Jacksonville's bye week, Trevor Lawrence has led the Jags on exactly three touchdown drives that didn't come in garbage time. One of those "drives" ended with a 66-yard run by Jamal Agnew, who is now on injured reserve. I'd take the Lions over the Jaguars on a neutral field by three points.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
ML: -140 · 6-5
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
ML: +120 · 5-6
  • WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
  • WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX
  • SPREAD: Raiders -2.5 | O/U: 49.5


Either the Raiders will finish this game 7-5 or WFT will finish this game 6-6, two outcomes I can't quite believe are possible. Washington's defensive turnaround without Montez Sweat and Chase Young defies all logic, although it's worth noting most of the Football Team's damage came against Cam Newton in his first start and this depleted version of Russell Wilson. Derek Carr should be able to find the holes in the zone in a game where there are likely to be a lot of long drives and few stops.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
ML: -210 · 8-3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
ML: +175 · 5-5-1


I can believe that the Steelers' offense is this bad. I can't quite believe the defense is this bad. T.J. Watt did not look like himself last week and is now in the COVID-19 protocol. Pittsburgh's defensive struggles to stop the run and cover outside receivers deep down the field figure to be a deadly combination against the Ravens. (In other news, Ben Roethlisberger is the lowest-graded non-Jets quarterback among all qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' grading.) 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
ML: -170 · 6-5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
ML: +145 · 3-8


The Seahawks have won 14 of their last 16 games against the 49ers dating back to the 2013 NFC Championship Game. The most recent Niners win came via their 2019 Super Bowl team -- and even that required Dre Greenlaw's tackle at the goal line to clinch it. That helps explain the point spread in this game, which basics like me will ignore. Seattle has a ridiculously low time of possession this season. The blame there is shared by the Seahawks' offensive three-and-outs and their bend-and-break defense. I am foolish enough to believe this is a perfect matchup for this version of San Francisco, and I might be giving Seattle's offense too much credit. If nothing else, the Seahawks have matchups on the outside they can win often enough to keep it close. 

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
ML: -440 · 7-4
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
ML: +340 · 6-5
  • WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)
  • WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
  • SPREAD: Broncos +9.5 | O/U: 47


Nice job by NBC flexing into this game. Nice job by Denver winning last week to make it more interesting. I feel like I know what I'm going to get from the Broncos' offense, short on offensive tackles, against a revived Chiefs defense. They'll be passable, they'll break tackles in the running game and they'll probably play close to a draw. I have no clue what I'm going to get from either the Chiefs' offense or the Broncos' defense, two of the highest-variance units in the NFL. An improving Denver pass rush suggests that the best way to beat the Broncos is to run at their lightweight crew and avoid their talented secondary. Andy Reid, however, is not a man to do the obvious, especially coming off a bye.

MONDAY, DEC. 6

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
ML: -145 · 7-4
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
ML: +125 · 8-4


This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags.


I believe that big-game experience matters. These Bills -- namely their secondary and defense overall -- have been in so many marquee matchups since Sean McDermott arrived. The Patriots' offense is powerful, improving and finding its way. But the unit hasn't played together long, and Mac Jones hasn't been tested liked this. I expect Buffalo and New England to split their two games over the next month. The most likely way for that to happen is for each home team to win and for Bill Belichick to make his adjustments in the rematch. Look for Josh Allen's running to make the difference this time. 

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Rams rebound against Packers; Steelers top Bengals

Can the Rams snap their losing streak in Green Bay? Will the Steelers come out on top in an AFC North showdown with the Bengals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 NFL game.
news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles

Can the Chiefs stay hot in Sunday's marquee matchup against the explosive Cowboys? Who will take a swing game in the NFC wild-card race: Saints or Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 11.
news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs; Packers outstrip Seahawks

Who'll win a fascinating AFC West bout between the Chiefs and Raiders? Can the Packers defend Lambeau Field against the visiting Seahawks? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 10.
news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Jordan Love-led Packers stun Chiefs; Browns nip Bengals in Battle of Ohio

Will the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers be able to rally around Jordan Love on Sunday in Kansas City? Who takes the Battle of Ohio: Cleveland or Cincinnati? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 9.
news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Patriots upset Chargers; Colts close AFC South gap with win over Titans

Will Bill Belichick's Patriots stifle the Justin Herbert-led Chargers in Los Angeles? Can the Colts close the AFC South gap with a win over the Titans? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 8.
news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Ravens top Bengals for sixth straight win; Chiefs tame Titans in Nashville

Can the Bengals knock off the Ravens in a fascinating AFC North clash? Are the Chiefs prepared to handle the Derrick Henry-led Titans in Nashville? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 7.
news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chargers edge out Ravens; Browns hand Cardinals first loss

Who prevails in a juicy QB matchup between Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson? Will the Browns hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 6.
news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Chiefs top Bills; Cardinals stay perfect with win over 49ers

Are the Bills ready to knock off the Chiefs? Can the Cardinals stay undefeated with the 49ers coming to town? Who'll take a juicy matchup between the Browns and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 5.
news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Rams top Cardinals in battle of unbeatens; Tom Brady bests Bill Belichick

Do the Cardinals or Rams stay undefeated in a marquee NFC West bout? Will Tom Brady prevail in his return to New England? Who takes an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 4.
news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Rams; Eagles knock off Cowboys

Will the Matthew Stafford-led Rams topple the reigning champs at home? Are the Cowboys set to fall to 1-2 against the Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.
news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Eagles knock off 49ers; Chargers drop Cowboys to 0-2

Can the Eagles jump out to a 2-0 start by knocking off the 49ers? Are the Cowboys en route to 0-2? Who'll win a prime-time showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 NFL game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW