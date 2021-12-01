Nick Sirianni 'hopeful' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) will start vs. Jets

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Nick Sirianni is optimistic that the second-year signal-caller will be ready for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

"We're hopeful. We're feeling good," the coach said. "He's feeling better every day. We're excited that we're going to have him out there at walkthrough today. So, really hopeful for him. … He'll be taking reps at walkthrough."

Hurts came out of the Eagles' Week 12 loss to the New York Giants nursing an ankle injury. The big question is whether the injury could curtail the dual-threat quarterback's ability to run against Gang Green on Sunday. Hurts downplayed the severity of his injury Wednesday, simply noting he is "fine."

"I'll be ready to go," he said of this weekend.

Sirianni added: "He's tough. He's as tough as they get. Obviously, you want that out of your quarterback. So, in his mind, and in my mind, he's playing, right? And so we're, again, like I said, we're hopeful. And I think in his and my minds, we're both saying he's going."

If Hurts suffers a setback as the week progresses, backup Gardner Minshew would get the start.