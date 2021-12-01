Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni 'hopeful' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) will start vs. Jets

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Nick Sirianni is optimistic that the second-year signal-caller will be ready for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

"We're hopeful. We're feeling good," the coach said. "He's feeling better every day. We're excited that we're going to have him out there at walkthrough today. So, really hopeful for him. … He'll be taking reps at walkthrough."

Hurts came out of the Eagles' Week 12 loss to the New York Giants nursing an ankle injury. The big question is whether the injury could curtail the dual-threat quarterback's ability to run against Gang Green on Sunday. Hurts downplayed the severity of his injury Wednesday, simply noting he is "fine."

"I'll be ready to go," he said of this weekend.

Sirianni added: "He's tough. He's as tough as they get. Obviously, you want that out of your quarterback. So, in his mind, and in my mind, he's playing, right? And so we're, again, like I said, we're hopeful. And I think in his and my minds, we're both saying he's going."

If Hurts suffers a setback as the week progresses, backup Gardner Minshew would get the start.

The Eagles sit at 5-7 heading into Sunday's game against the three-win Jets, half a game back of a playoff spot. Philly has a bye in Week 14.

Related Content

news

Cowboys activate WR Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Cardinals could welcome two of their top players back in time for a Week 13 contest against the Bears. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

After it was reported Tuesday that Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 with a neck injury, Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team has not yet ruled its QB1 out for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
news

Zack Martin: O-line bears responsibility for Cowboys' run-game struggles

Discussions surrounding the Cowboys' ineffectual running game have primarily centered on Ezekiel Elliott and his banged-up knee. But Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said the offensive line takes some of the blame for the stagnant ground game.
news

Cardinals' TD-machine James Conner hopes to stick around Arizona for more than one season

When RB James Conner hit free agency in the spring, his options were "limited," as he put it. In the desert, Conner has been rejuvenated, and he hopes to stick around for longer than just one season.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

The 2017 draft class is well represented in the latest edition of Players of the Week, with Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Bucs RB Leonard Fournette among the players receiving recognition for their standout Week 12 performances.
news

Chargers optimistic they can cling to postseason spot in 'wide open' AFC

Despite a 6-5 record and an up-and-down season, the Los Angeles Chargers are optimistic about their playoff chances amid a wide-open AFC.
news

Bills defense preparing for life without star CB Tre'Davious White: 'There's some big shoes to fill'

The Bills defense prepares for life without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who sustained a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving. 
news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game

After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it' 

Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW