NFL Week 13 underdogs: Can Steelers break out of funk against Ravens? Patriots to top Bills?





On a good day, these Bengals can beat anyone. Their titanic nature is far from fluky. The offense overwhelmed the Steelers while Cincy's defense broke Big Ben and Co. early in Week 12. They're the better team in this showdown, but the Chargers represent a sometimes-dangerous enigma rolling into town. You can gallop on them (they sit dead last in run-defense DVOA), but the presence of Justin Herbert makes this an alluring play. To the eyes, he's a glowing orb under center in terms of his natural gifts: huge arm, tough as iron and underrated on the ground. It's been a roller coaster this season, though, with new play-caller Joe Lombardi driving Bolts fans mad with a conservative air attack that's been outsmarted by defensive heavies such as Vic Fangio, Bill Belichick and Mike Zimmer. The Athletic's Daniel Popper noted how hot and cold the offense has been since Week 6 in terms of EPA (expected points added) per drive:





Week 6 at Ravens: -1.85

Week 8 vs. Patriots: -0.27

Week 9 at Eagles: 1.55

Week 10 vs. Vikings: -0.18

Week 11 vs. Steelers: 1.70

Week 12 at Broncos: -0.92





The Chargers represent much of what we're seeing league-wide: Team X looks like a conference contender one week and drifting flotsam the next. The Bengals also allowed 75 points in back-to-back losses to the troubled Jets and Browns not so long ago. Cincy's arrow points up today, but Herbert and the Chargers -- on the right afternoon -- are dangerous dance partners.