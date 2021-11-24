Week 12 NFL game picks: Lions top Bears; Rams rebound against Packers





This would be a fascinating game if the Saints were healthy. Instead, they will be without Alvin Kamara and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk again. Left tackle Terron Armstead and running back Mark Ingram are questionable, and their best defensive lineman, Marcus Davenport, is also out. It's starting to look like Sean Payton and friends have tipped over the cliff from impressively resourceful to the least-talented offense in football. I was ready to pick New Orleans in an upset here because I believe this defense can give Josh Allen problems and the Saints, ranked ninth in DVOA overall, have been as tough and well-coached as any 5-5 team. But all the missing pieces on offense will make it too difficult for the Saints' defense to overcome.