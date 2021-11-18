Week 11 NFL game picks: Patriots roll over Falcons on Thursday Night Football; Cowboys edge out Chiefs

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

SPREAD: Cowboys +2.5 | O/U: 56





I'd feel better making this pick if the Cowboys had Randy Gregory or DeMarcus Lawrence available, but try to take the long view here. Even if Kansas City's offense is on its way back, there's no chance I trust it more than this Dallas attack. The Cowboys' weapons have dominated all year; the Chiefs were dominant for one game. The return of Michael Gallup -- and possibly left tackle Tyron Smith this Sunday -- makes the 'Boys even more fearsome, and their defense has also been far better all season than the surging Chiefs' unit.





When it comes to picks, the hardest decision to make is whether you evaluate a team based on the last week, the last month, the entire season or go even further back. The Chiefs present a particularly challenging case because of their track record, but there's just no question the 2021 Cowboys have been a superior team on both sides of the ball. I believe Dallas is ready for a win like this.