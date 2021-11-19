NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

The Ravens QB said after practice that he's good to go against Chicago and that he's dealing with cold-like symptoms.

"Way better than I was a couple day ago," Jackson said of his status. "I'm feeling great."

Jackson has been one of the league's most valuable players through 10 weeks, having already topped 3,000 yards passing and rushing while leading a banged-up Baltimore offense. It's a unit that basically goes as he goes, which largely explains last week's 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in which the dual-threat QB struggled through the air and ran for just 39 yards.