NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 12:11 PM
Do not fret, Baltimore Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back.

After being sidelined for two days, the superstar quarterback was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Jackson was down with an illness that isn't COVID-19 related.

The Ravens tweeted a video of Jackson warming up, perhaps to put their fan base at ease before Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Ravens QB said after practice that he's good to go against Chicago and that he's dealing with cold-like symptoms.

"Way better than I was a couple day ago," Jackson said of his status. "I'm feeling great."

Jackson has been one of the league's most valuable players through 10 weeks, having already topped 3,000 yards passing and rushing while leading a banged-up Baltimore offense. It's a unit that basically goes as he goes, which largely explains last week's 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in which the dual-threat QB struggled through the air and ran for just 39 yards.

With Jackson on track to go in Week 11, the Ravens (6-3) and their offense are that much more likely to get back on track in Chicago.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not practice Friday after coach Dan Campbell said he'd resume throwing. Campbell noted that he will decide on his starter for Sunday's game versus the Browns later today. Tim Boyle has been getting the first-team reps.
  • Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones returned to practice Friday. He sat out Thursday after aggravating his groin the day before. DPJ is listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Lions. The Browns activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Chicago Bears linebacker ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ will undergo season-ending foot surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said safety Logan Ryan tested positive for COVID-19, putting his status in question for Monday's game against the Buccaneers. NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Ryan is vaccinated and asymptomatic, which leaves a path for him to play in Week 11.
  • Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins﻿, who's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, remained out of practice and will not play Sunday versus the Seahawks. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision.
  • Washington Football Team wideout Curtis Samuel returned to practice Friday and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Panthers. Samuel has missed the team's past three games.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the arrow is pointing up for tight end ﻿﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿﻿ (back) to play Monday versus the Giants.
  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) returned to practice Friday, marking his first time participating in multiple weeks.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said linebacker ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Khalil Mack is done for 2021. The Bears are placing the All-Pro pass rusher on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

New England dominated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, prompting Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to declare his squad as one of the best in the entire NFL.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
