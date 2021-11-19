NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Baltimore Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back.
After being sidelined for two days, the superstar quarterback was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Jackson was down with an illness that isn't COVID-19 related.
The Ravens tweeted a video of Jackson warming up, perhaps to put their fan base at ease before Sunday's game against the Bears.
The Ravens QB said after practice that he's good to go against Chicago and that he's dealing with cold-like symptoms.
"Way better than I was a couple day ago," Jackson said of his status. "I'm feeling great."
Jackson has been one of the league's most valuable players through 10 weeks, having already topped 3,000 yards passing and rushing while leading a banged-up Baltimore offense. It's a unit that basically goes as he goes, which largely explains last week's 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in which the dual-threat QB struggled through the air and ran for just 39 yards.
With Jackson on track to go in Week 11, the Ravens (6-3) and their offense are that much more likely to get back on track in Chicago.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not practice Friday after coach Dan Campbell said he'd resume throwing. Campbell noted that he will decide on his starter for Sunday's game versus the Browns later today. Tim Boyle has been getting the first-team reps.
- Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones returned to practice Friday. He sat out Thursday after aggravating his groin the day before. DPJ is listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Lions. The Browns activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said safety Logan Ryan tested positive for COVID-19, putting his status in question for Monday's game against the Buccaneers. NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Ryan is vaccinated and asymptomatic, which leaves a path for him to play in Week 11.
- Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, remained out of practice and will not play Sunday versus the Seahawks. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision.
- Washington Football Team wideout Curtis Samuel returned to practice Friday and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Panthers. Samuel has missed the team's past three games.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the arrow is pointing up for tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) to play Monday versus the Giants.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) returned to practice Friday, marking his first time participating in multiple weeks.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said linebacker Bud Dupree (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Cassius Marsh to the active roster and officially signed linebacker Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with tight end Dallas Goedert on a four-year, $57 million extension, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.