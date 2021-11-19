Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished.

The running back is expected to have season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Pete Carroll later confirmed the prognosis.

Carson has been on injured reserve since the middle of October, appearing in just four games before being sidelined by his neck injury. The hope was that the time away would allow Carson to recover well enough to return at some point -- the RB was designated to return to practice on Nov. 10 -- but Friday's news ends his chances.

When healthy, Carson has been a very good back for the Seahawks, rushing for at least 1,150 yards in each of his first two professional seasons. But the 5-foot-11, 222-pound runner has been forced to battle multiple injuries over the last two seasons, missing four games due to a sprained knee in 2020 and five contests in 2021 because of his neck issue.

Alex Collins has led a running back room that has worked together to replace Carson and includes Rashaad Penny﻿, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer﻿. The Seahawks have rushed for 100-plus yards as a team just once (Week 6 at Pittsburgh) since Carson was last available.