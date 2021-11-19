Around the NFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 04:59 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished.

The running back is expected to have season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Pete Carroll later confirmed the prognosis.

Carson has been on injured reserve since the middle of October, appearing in just four games before being sidelined by his neck injury. The hope was that the time away would allow Carson to recover well enough to return at some point -- the RB was designated to return to practice on Nov. 10 -- but Friday's news ends his chances.

When healthy, Carson has been a very good back for the Seahawks, rushing for at least 1,150 yards in each of his first two professional seasons. But the 5-foot-11, 222-pound runner has been forced to battle multiple injuries over the last two seasons, missing four games due to a sprained knee in 2020 and five contests in 2021 because of his neck issue.

Alex Collins has led a running back room that has worked together to replace Carson and includes Rashaad Penny﻿, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer﻿. The Seahawks have rushed for 100-plus yards as a team just once (Week 6 at Pittsburgh) since Carson was last available.

With the 2021 season essentially closed for Carson and one year remaining on his current contract, he'll at least have a long offseason to get right before returning to action in 2022. He and the Seahawks will hope it produces a healthier and more productive result.

news

Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Chiefs

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys will enter Week 11 without a go-to target. Amari Cooper will miss Dallas' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
