Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Chiefs

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys will enter Week 11 without a go-to target.

Amari Cooper will miss Dallas' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Cooper tested positive for COVID-19.

Cooper could also potentially miss the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game because of Dallas' short turnaround between Sunday and Thursday. If the receiver is unvaccinated, he would miss 10 days, ruling him out for Weeks 11 and 12 before a potential Week 13 return.

Cooper is in the midst of another productive campaign, catching 44 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. Dallas' pairing with second-year wideout ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ has paid off, propelling the Cowboys to the fourth-ranked passing offense with an average of 294.3 yards per game.