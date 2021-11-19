Around the NFL

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 01:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The star quarterback missed the past two games after injuring his ankle in Week 8. The Cards went 1-1 with Colt McCoy under center, including last week's blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Murray hadn't missed a start in his career before the two-week absence. The signal-caller was in the middle of the MVP discussion before the injury and leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.7) and passing yards per attempt (8.9).

The third-year QB has been optimistic all week that he could return against Seattle. However, Kingsbury is playing it a little more cautious, especially with the bye in Week 12 offering additional rest time for Murray to be at full force for the postseason run.

Whether or not Murray plays, the Cards won't have receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ once again. Nuk will miss his third game after suffering a hamstring injury. The expectation is that the star wideout could return following the Week 12 bye.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Khalil Mack is done for 2021. The Bears are placing the All-Pro pass rusher on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

New England dominated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, prompting Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to declare his squad as one of the best in the entire NFL.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW