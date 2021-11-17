Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters the quarterback was sent home due to an illness. Likewise, starting center Bradley Bozeman is also sick. Neither are COVID-19 related.

"I guess it's that time of year," Harbaugh said.

Presuming it's just a bug, we'd expect Jackson to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Lamar struggled during the Ravens' Week 10 loss to the blitz-heavy Dolphins. Jackson is 7-2 as the starter following a loss in his career. Baltimore has lost consecutive games with Jackson starting within a season just twice -- both times the Ravens went undefeated the rest of that regular season (won last 11 games in 2019 and last five games in 2020).