Around the NFL

Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

Published: Nov 16, 2021 at 01:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Le'Veon Bell's stint with the Baltimore Ravens lasted just five games.

The veteran running back was released Tuesday. Like all players cut after the trade deadline passes, Bell will be subject to waivers.

Bell rushed 31 times for 83 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) with two touchdown's over the handful of games in Baltimore. He also caught just one pass on two targets for -1 yard.

The 29-year-old hasn't looked the same since sitting out the 2018 season during a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past two years with the Jets, Chiefs, and Ravens, Bell has 411 yards and 4 TDs on 113 carries (3.6 YPC).

After signing in Baltimore ahead of Week 4, the hope was the veteran would find footing after working into the rotation. That dream never materialized as Bell generated -31 rush yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats, and netted a total of 68 yards after contact.

Once a slew of injuries cut down their top three backs -- ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿, Gus Edwards and ﻿Justice Hill﻿ -- the Ravens added ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ and Bell, to go along with Ty'Son Williams, in an effort to see what stuck. Murray has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury. Bell's release could indicate a return for the veteran.

With Bell jettisoned, Murray and Freeman -- who has looked sprier in recent weeks -- are likely to see the bulk of the snaps alongside dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting Minkah Fitzpatrick to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
news

Jerry Jones admits worry seeing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's late TD run in blowout win over Falcons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't care to see QB Dak Prescott power through a defender for an all but meaningless late touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Third-year pro Deebo Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards, rushed for another 36 and scored two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW