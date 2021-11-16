Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

Bell rushed 31 times for 83 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) with two touchdown's over the handful of games in Baltimore. He also caught just one pass on two targets for -1 yard.

The 29-year-old hasn't looked the same since sitting out the 2018 season during a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past two years with the Jets, Chiefs, and Ravens, Bell has 411 yards and 4 TDs on 113 carries (3.6 YPC).

After signing in Baltimore ahead of Week 4, the hope was the veteran would find footing after working into the rotation. That dream never materialized as Bell generated -31 rush yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats, and netted a total of 68 yards after contact.

Once a slew of injuries cut down their top three backs -- ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿, Gus Edwards and ﻿Justice Hill﻿ -- the Ravens added ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ and Bell, to go along with Ty'Son Williams, in an effort to see what stuck. Murray has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury. Bell's release could indicate a return for the veteran.