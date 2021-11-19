Around the NFL

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When the Eagles broke up their tight-end duo, they gave the younger of the two a chance to prove his worth. He's now cashing in.

Philadelphia has agreed to terms with ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ on a four-year, $57 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The extension runs through 2025, Goedert's age-30 season.

Goedert's extension makes him the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL based on average annual value, with his $14.25 million per year placing him between Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Kansas City's ﻿Travis Kelce﻿. San Francisco's ﻿George Kittle﻿ remains the highest-paid tight end at an average annual value of $15 million per year.

"We're really excited for him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Goedert's extension Friday. "He's the type of guy that we think the world of. He's a great football player, great on and off the field. Just the type of guy you want to succeed and sign contracts like this and keep in the building."

The extension is a significant demonstration of confidence and belief in Goedert's future. If it's anything like the career compiled by the man he officially replaced last month -- ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ -- it will be well worth the money.

Ertz spent all eight of his NFL seasons prior to 2021 in Philadelphia, and mended fences with the Eagles in time to play six games this year before he was shipped to Arizona less than a month before his 31st birthday.

That move was a necessary evil of the business, of course. The Eagles knew Ertz wasn't getting any younger, and they had a player who was very similar to Ertz -- but younger and in a contract year -- who deserved to get a larger share of the workload before Philadelphia could decide to extend him. Goedert has since seen a slight increase in targets, receptions and yards per game, filling the role vacated by Ertz's departure in what was always easy to see would be a natural fit.

Often, it was easy to confuse the two when they shared the field because of their similar builds and athleticism. In a complementary role, Goedert tallied 166 receptions for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 51 career games (34 starts).

In 2018, the Eagles essentially drafted a younger Ertz to one day replace Ertz, and after three-and-a-half seasons spent together, Goedert's extension now completes that long-term plan.

All that's left for Goedert to do now is embrace and capitalize on his increased role. With the financial work now out of the way, Goedert can focus on becoming a premier tight end the Eagles believe he can be.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Khalil Mack is done for 2021. The Bears are placing the All-Pro pass rusher on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

New England dominated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, prompting Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to declare his squad as one of the best in the entire NFL.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW