Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury.

Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm pretty close," Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I'm much further along than I thought I was going to be."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Murray was moving around better than when he participated on a limited basis Friday, but stopped short of declaring Murray good to go this week.

Murray missed the first two games of his NFL career after suffering the ankle injury in Week 8. Colt McCoy started the two tilts as the Cards went 1-1 without their MVP-candidate quarterback. McCoy was also at practice Wednesday after suffering a pectoral strain in Week 10's loss to Carolina.

Murray was on fire before suffering the injury, leading the NFL in completion percentage (72.7) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) while sitting second in passer rating (110.4).

After falling out of the NFC lead with last week's loss, Murray hopes to return Sunday for the division battle against Russell Wilson's Seahawks. If he's able to play, Murray needs 31 pass yards at Week 11 to become the fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards -- Murray will be 24 years, 106 days old on Sunday (only Drew Bledsoe﻿, Jameis Winston and Dan Marino would have passed the threshold at a younger age).