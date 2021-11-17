Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury.

Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm pretty close," Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I'm much further along than I thought I was going to be."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Murray was moving around better than when he participated on a limited basis Friday, but stopped short of declaring Murray good to go this week.

Murray missed the first two games of his NFL career after suffering the ankle injury in Week 8. Colt McCoy started the two tilts as the Cards went 1-1 without their MVP-candidate quarterback. McCoy was also at practice Wednesday after suffering a pectoral strain in Week 10's loss to Carolina.

Murray was on fire before suffering the injury, leading the NFL in completion percentage (72.7) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) while sitting second in passer rating (110.4).

After falling out of the NFC lead with last week's loss, Murray hopes to return Sunday for the division battle against Russell Wilson's Seahawks. If he's able to play, Murray needs 31 pass yards at Week 11 to become the fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards -- Murray will be 24 years, 106 days old on Sunday (only Drew Bledsoe﻿, Jameis Winston and Dan Marino would have passed the threshold at a younger age).

On a more sour note, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿, who also missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, was once again not at practice.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) not practicing; Tim Boyle to take first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff will miss practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel led the NFL's weekly honor roll, as the Players of the Week were revealed on Wednesday morning. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates says contract status has affected play

Jessie Bates began the season as one of the most underrated players in the NFL. But entering Week 11, the safety admits the focus on his contract situation has negatively affected his play on the field.
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham departure from Cleveland 'stung. It still does'

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have been best friends since well before their NFL and LSU days. The fact that Landry couldn't help smooth things over with OBJ and the Browns underscored the tenuous nature of the soured relationship.
