NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?





Boasting a 5-2 mark since Week 4, Indy's two losses have come in the form of one-score, overtime nail-biters against the Ravens and Titans. The offense is averaging 30-plus points per game during that span with a ground attack that's crossed 100 yards in six of seven outings. Belief begins with Jonathan Taylor, whose 937 rushing yards tie him with Derrick Henry as our league leaders on terra firma. Buffalo will be ready. The Bills' defense is a nasty creation, not allowing 400 yards all year while giving up the NFL's fewest points per game (15.0). I'm arguing for a tight tussle between an AFC heavy and a well-built Colts outfit that ranks 10th in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Indy was good enough to craft a 22-3 lead in Baltimore and 14-0 advantage over the Titans. They're flawed enough to blow both of those contests, too. The arrow keeps gingerly tilting upward, though, as Michael Pittman settles in as a bona fide No. 1 wideout and the defense continues to create its share of havoc. Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo are rising as young pass rushers who can draw inspiration from how Jacksonville made life a dark dream for Josh Allen two weeks ago. The Colts are custom-made for a flawed AFC, but there's an inner resolve that keeps them in games even when it doesn't appear as a thing of beauty.