Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire.

Bosa and Tillery's status for the Chargers' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night is now in doubt.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bosa and Tillery are now on the COVID-19 list along with Steelers quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and safety ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿.

How quickly Bosa and Tillery can return to practice and if they can potentially play Sunday will depend largely on if they tested positive for COVID-19 and if they are vaccinated.

Vaccinated players who test positive need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the team. Unvaccinated players must isolate away from the team for a minimum of 10 days and test negative before being able to return. Unvaccinated players who are close contacts must isolate for five days and test negative each day prior to returning.