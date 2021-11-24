NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?





San Francisco's rebirth into the NFC playoff picture runs into an acid test Sunday against a surging Vikings squad led by superhero-wideout Justin Jefferson. Minnesota was fairly lashed by critics for getting away from the pass catcher in back-to-back losses to Dallas and Baltimore. He's been their polestar ever since, piling up a monstrous 17/312/2 line in wins over the Bolts and Packers. Kirk Cousins is up to the task, too, compiling an NFL-best 21:2 touchdown-to-pick ratio and thriving under pressure. One aggressive dart after the next undid Green Bay's stout defense in Week 11. These Vikings can beat anyone league-wide. They can tumble to lesser foes, too, but the past two weeks suggest a team rounding into form. I harbor concerns over Minnesota's run defense (ranked 28th in DVOA) banging up against a reignited Niners ground assault. Kyle Shanahan is tiring out opponents with drives that last a month as San Francisco has averaged roughly 39 minutes of possession over the past two weeks. Deebo Samuel has emerged as a versatile star and led the team on the ground against the Jaguars on Sunday after dominating the Rams through the air one week prior. In a massive NFC showdown, let's not forget the Vikings haven't lost a game by more than seven points all season. One can already visualize Minnesota booter Greg Joseph lining up for a scenery-altering, 49-yard field goal with 0:01 left on the clock. What could possibly go wrong?