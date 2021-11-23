NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be getting a major personnel boost in time for its road game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden and T.J. Watt -- as well as reserve defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk to return this week, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Fitzpatrick was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and missed the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Watt missed the game with hip and knee injuries, while Haden was out with a foot sprain. The Steelers defense played as would be expected without three of its top defenders, as the Chargers racked up 533 total yards on a big night for QB Justin Herbert.
Watt has 12.5 sacks on the season as one of the league's elite pass rushers, while Fitzpatrick anchors the Steelers secondary from the safety position as a two-time All-Pro. The defensive reinforcements are a key development for a Steelers team battling in a very tight AFC North division; Pittsburgh would replace the Bengals for second place in the AFC North with a win. With a loss combined with a Browns win, the Steelers would fall to the bottom of the division.
Loudermilk is returning from a groin injury.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and discussed the state of his toe. Rodgers elaborated that the toe in question -- which he aggravated during Sunday's loss to the Vikings -- is the pinky and that it's worse than turf toe. "I've given you enough information at this point," Rodgers said. "I have a toe injury that's not going away, and I'm going to be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks."
- New Orleans Saints rookie offensive lineman Landon Young is expected to undergo season-ending foot surgery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.
- Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is in concussion protocol, might do some light field work Tuesday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated receiver Scotty Miller from injured reserve. He hasn't played since Sept. 29.
- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reports quarterback Andy Dalton will start over Justin Fields vs. the Lions on Thanksgiving. Fields is dealing with a ribs injury suffered in Week 11.
Roster moves
- The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The New Orleans Saints are signing wide receiver Malcolm Perry, Rapoport reported. Perry (foot) was recently waived off injured reserve by the Patriots, but Rapoport notes that he will start on the Saints' practice squad with plans for a quick promotion to the active roster.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived long snapper Carson Tinker.
Firings
- The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following their 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.