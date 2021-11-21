Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers in 'a lot of pain' after aggravating toe injury: 'It's going to be another painful week next week'

Published: Nov 21, 2021 at 06:19 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a lingering memory from Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But not for reasons of a memorable game that took place in Minneapolis.

Rodgers was in "a lot of pain" after aggravating a toe injury during the NFC North affair. The Packers QB said he sustained the injury at some point during the first half after getting stepped on, describing it as something "worse" than turf toe.

The original disclosure of Rodgers' toe injury came after the QB was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of last week's game, but there was no game status designation on the team's official injury report the past two weeks.

Rodgers never left the game outside of a kneel-down taken by rookie backup Jordan Love to run out the first half. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers went to the locker room early before the half to get treatment on his toe.

Despite a "very, very painful" injury, Rodgers orchestrated a Packers comeback that nearly overcame a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions in the losing effort. The Vikings defense hit Rodgers a total of four times, sacked him twice and forced a fumble which the QB recovered.

Minnesota won on a chip-shot field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired after an eight-play, 64-yard drive with under two minutes to play.

"It's going to be another painful week next week," Rodgers said. "And then hopefully feel better over the bye."

The Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 before going into their bye in Week 13.

