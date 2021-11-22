Steelers DL Cam Heyward not facing suspension following apparent punch of Justin Herbert

Following a hustle effort to tackle Justin Herbert late in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Cameron Heyward appeared to punch the quarterback. Heyward was penalized for the action.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the play would be reviewed for a potential fine, but Heyward isn't facing a suspension, per a source informed of the situation.
"To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him," Heyward said after the game, via the Associated Press. "I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it."
The hit came after Heyward -- the Steelers' best defender Sunday night -- hustled a long way downfield on a 36-yard scramble by Herbert to keep the QB from scoring a TD with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Following the Chargers' win, Herbert didn't take issue with the play.
"No. I haven't really seen it," the QB said. "(Heyward)'s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We'll shake hands and say, 'Good game,' after the game."