Around the NFL

Steelers DL Cam Heyward not facing suspension following apparent punch of Justin Herbert

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following a hustle effort to tackle ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ late in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ appeared to punch the quarterback. Heyward was penalized for the action.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the play would be reviewed for a potential fine, but Heyward isn't facing a suspension, per a source informed of the situation.

"To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him," Heyward said after the game, via the Associated Press. "I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it."

The hit came after Heyward -- the Steelers' best defender Sunday night -- hustled a long way downfield on a 36-yard scramble by Herbert to keep the QB from scoring a TD with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Following the Chargers' win, Herbert didn't take issue with the play.

"No. I haven't really seen it," the QB said. "(Heyward)'s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We'll shake hands and say, 'Good game,' after the game."

