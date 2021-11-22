NFL Week 11 stars: Jonathan Taylor enters MVP race; Justin Herbert exorcises Chargers demons

I've been a longtime fan and believer in his stardom. Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, I repeatedly touted Taylor as a Round 1-worthy prospect, begging teams to disregard recent misgivings about the running back position. But alas, everyone passed on the Wisconsin product during the draft's opening night, allowing the Colts to scoop him up with the ninth pick of Round 2, a selection I lauded as a master stroke. He rampaged down the stretch of his rookie campaign, averaging 123.5 rushing yards per game over his final six regular-season contests, scoring eight total touchdowns in the process. And that elite production has carried right on over into Year 2, as Taylor has established himself as the NFL's best running back this season.





With a whopping five touchdowns in the Colts' 41-15 beatdown of the Bills in Buffalo, Taylor leads the NFL with 15 total scores. Having accounted for 204 of Indianapolis' 370 yards of offense on Sunday, Taylor also paces the league with 1,444 scrimmage yards. Since starting the season at 0-3, Indy (6-5) has ridden Taylor to six wins in the last eight games, with the RB rushing for 951 yards and 13 TDs in this span. Add it all up and here's what you get: a bona fide MVP candidate. Yes, I know only one back has earned the honor over the past 14 seasons -- Adrian Peterson in 2012 -- but this 5-foot-10, 226-pound blend of power and speed has dragged the Colts squarely back into the playoff picture. According to NFL Research, Taylor has now tied the single-season NFL record for most consecutive games with 100-plus scrimmage and one-plus rushing touchdown (eight). Whose record did he equal? LaDainian Tomlinson﻿, who set it during his MVP season.