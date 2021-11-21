Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) out vs. Bears; Tyler Huntley to make first career start

The Ravens will attempt to extend its division lead without the services of Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore ruled the star quarterback out for Sunday's matchup against the Bears due to an undisclosed illness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later made Jackson inactive.

Rapoport added that the former MVP is dealing with a virus that has made him especially sick, despite his best efforts to stay hydrated. The Ravens' medical staff has not been able to identify the exact virus, though tests have ruled out COVID-19 and the flu.

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens will be without leading receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) for the first time this season.

It's been a tumultuous 24 hours for Jackson as he was added back to the injury report Saturday after being removed on Friday following a full practice session. The illness kept Jackson off the field on Wednesday and Thursday.

With Jackson unable to play, the Ravens will turn to backup Tyler Huntley﻿, who has never started an NFL game. The second-year signal-caller has seen little action since entering the NFL, with his only snaps this season coming in relief of Jackson in a Week 7 blowout over the Bengals. He completed five of 11 pass attempts for 39 yards.